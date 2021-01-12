Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLL. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $732.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.59.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,069 shares of company stock valued at $614,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

