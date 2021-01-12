Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.18 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $732.40 million, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,069 shares of company stock valued at $614,718. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 101,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

