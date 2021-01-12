Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $732.40 million, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,069 shares of company stock worth $614,718. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

