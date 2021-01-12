Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

