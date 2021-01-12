Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. 23,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 76,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

