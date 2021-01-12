Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,638,723. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

