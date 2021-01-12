Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.86. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.28 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

