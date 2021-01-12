Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.