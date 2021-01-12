Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

