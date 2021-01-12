Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.97

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 160730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

