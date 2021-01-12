Comparing Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 6.19, meaning that its share price is 519% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -96.36% -22.66% -8.13% Patterson-UTI Energy -52.19% -12.67% -7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.31 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.46 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -6.17

Borr Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Borr Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 1 4 0 0 1.80 Patterson-UTI Energy 6 12 1 0 1.74

Borr Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $0.82, indicating a potential downside of 12.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $4.26, indicating a potential downside of 30.33%. Given Borr Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Borr Drilling on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a drilling fleet of 216 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, measurement-while-drilling, wireline steering tools, and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

