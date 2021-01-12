Comparing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09% U.S. Global Investors 11.96% 6.06% 5.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GCM Grosvenor and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.99%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and U.S. Global Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors $4.48 million 17.85 -$4.68 million N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Global Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

