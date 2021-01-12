comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that comScore will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 59.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of comScore by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

