ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.