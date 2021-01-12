Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $403.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

