Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.75. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Constellation Brands by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

