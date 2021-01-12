Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Down 1.6%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,250.00 and last traded at $1,270.00. 139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,291.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,278.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,181.75.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.