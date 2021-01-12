Content Value Network (CVNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $544,138.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $544,138.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.42 or 0.04447657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

