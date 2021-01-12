ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.