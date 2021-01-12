ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

WISH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of WISH opened at $19.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

