ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Trading Up 6.8%

ContextLogic Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.94. 5,731,483 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,204,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

