ContextLogic’s (WISH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WISH opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

