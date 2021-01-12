Contrasting Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPH) & ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPH) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Ecosphere Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ecosphere Technologies and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecosphere Technologies and ChampionX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecosphere Technologies $90,000.00 0.00 -$7.47 million N/A N/A ChampionX $1.13 billion 3.32 $52.16 million $0.99 19.00

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than Ecosphere Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ecosphere Technologies has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ecosphere Technologies and ChampionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89

ChampionX has a consensus price target of $15.96, suggesting a potential downside of 15.13%. Given ChampionX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Ecosphere Technologies.

Summary

ChampionX beats Ecosphere Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecosphere Technologies

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida. On December 21, 2018, Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosphere Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosphere Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.