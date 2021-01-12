Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

