Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $206,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTB traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.