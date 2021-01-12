Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Copart reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.83. 774,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

