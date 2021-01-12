Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to $2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $2.40 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.77 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

