Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.32. Approximately 500,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 475,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 503,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 232,010 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 141,453 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

