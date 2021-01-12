CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Trading Up 9.6%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 350,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 369,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

