Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.99 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$3.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.23 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

