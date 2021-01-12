Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.20. 2,381,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.63 and its 200-day moving average is $353.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

