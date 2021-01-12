Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,815,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,501. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

