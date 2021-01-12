CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

