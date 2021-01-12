Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). Also, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total value of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $10,184,665.

LON CSP traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 429 ($5.60). 709,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Countryside Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.25.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

