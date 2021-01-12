Cowen Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $233.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Shares of FFIV opened at $190.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $200.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $86,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,325.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in F5 Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in F5 Networks by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

