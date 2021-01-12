Craig Hallum Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $48.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.08.

NYSE BOOT opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

