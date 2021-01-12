Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.15 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151,720 shares of company stock valued at $77,934,115. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

