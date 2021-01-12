Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,231,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

