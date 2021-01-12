Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Cree reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

CREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after acquiring an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cree by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,485,000.

Shares of CREE traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.54. 1,833,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $123.42.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

