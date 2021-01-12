Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

