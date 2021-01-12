Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Given New C$3.65 Price Target at ATB Capital

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.10.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$3.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.25. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.16%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

