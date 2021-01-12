CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton lowered shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bloom Burton currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRHM. Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.95.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 million, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. On average, analysts expect that CRH Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.