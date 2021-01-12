Critical Review: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) vs. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -27.64% -12.74% -10.86% SolarEdge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and SolarEdge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $228.73 million 16.28 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -79.60 SolarEdge Technologies $1.43 billion 12.65 $146.55 million $2.90 121.40

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ambarella and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 5 9 0 2.53 SolarEdge Technologies 2 9 5 0 2.19

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $78.85, suggesting a potential downside of 25.53%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $237.69, suggesting a potential downside of 32.48%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Ambarella on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, drones, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. partnership with Schneider Electric to develop the residential solar market and provide homeowners with seamless energy management for smart homes of the future. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

