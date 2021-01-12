CROAT (CROAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $58,870.72

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. CROAT has a market cap of $58,870.72 and approximately $35.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded 47% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.