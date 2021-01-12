Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $76.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.