Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $9.80 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cronos Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.