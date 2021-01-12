Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 188,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 229,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 156.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

