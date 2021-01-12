Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.77.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Crown by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Crown by 69.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Crown by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.