Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0484 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00376492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.24 or 0.04234706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

