CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $45,492.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

